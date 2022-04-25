Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] moved up 0.59: Why It’s Important

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $1.71 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Scilex Holding Company, a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Highly Accomplished Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Executive, Laura Hamill.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex”), a nearly 100% (or over 99.9%) majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid therapies for patients with acute and chronic pain, announced the appointment of Laura Hamill, an accomplished pharmaceutical and biotechnology executive, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hamill brings to the Scilex board more than three decades of experience in the biopharma industry, serving most recently as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Operations at Gilead Sciences, Inc. Prior to Gilead, she spent 18 years at Amgen Inc. in a number of leadership roles in the U.S. and internationally, concluding her time there as Senior Vice President and General Manager, with strategic oversight of Amgen’s U.S. commercial operations. During her career, Ms. Hamill has worked across a vast array of therapeutic areas, including inflammation, oncology, pain, virology and cardiovascular disease. She is a member of the boards of directors of BB Biotech, AnaptysBio, Inc., Pardes Biosciences, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., and Unchained Labs, a private company of Carlyle Group. Ms. Hamill also served on the board of director at Acceleron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before it was acquired by Merck in 2021. Ms. Hamill holds a B.A. in business administration from the University of Arizona.

“Laura is joining our board at a particularly opportune time, as Scilex is advancing its clinical development and registration plans for SP-102 (SEMDEXATM) for sciatica pain in an effort to expand its future global commercial footprint. Her breadth of therapeutic-area expertise and lengthy track record of successful global product launches will make her an extremely valuable addition to the organization,” said Henry Ji, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Scilex Holding and Chair and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.”.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. represents 309.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $615.39 million with the latest information. SRNE stock price has been found in the range of $1.69 to $1.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.94M shares, SRNE reached a trading volume of 10963302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRNE shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for SRNE stock

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, SRNE shares dropped by -30.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.58 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3634, while it was recorded at 1.7640 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5782 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

There are presently around $159 million, or 27.70% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,775,865, which is approximately 4.352% of the company’s market cap and around 6.35% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,692,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.84 million in SRNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.96 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 18.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 10,971,461 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 4,143,383 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 77,927,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,042,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,472,094 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,552,102 shares during the same period.