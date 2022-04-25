Rosenblatt lifts Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [NASDAQ: WBD] plunged by -$0.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.91 during the day while it closed the day at $20.57. The company report on April 19, 2022 that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO REPORT FIRST-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON TUESDAY, APRIL 26.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its first-quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Results to be reported will cover the period from January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022 for Discovery, Inc., and will not include first-quarter performance for the WarnerMedia business, which was acquired on April 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.wbd.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until May 4, 2022. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 using conference ID 3876019. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – stock has also loss -17.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBD stock has declined by -21.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.72% and lost -12.62% year-on date.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $55.84 billion, with 503.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.82M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 23491371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $36.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 23.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

WBD stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.32. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.44. The present Moving Average recorded at 22.74 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. -’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. -’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – go to 7.38%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,879 million, or 8.00% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 190,186,897, which is approximately -0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,152,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.17 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 3.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,168 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 112,863,912 shares. Additionally, 1,558 investors decreased positions by around 76,474,729 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 1,214,597,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,403,936,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 277 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,281,169 shares, while 237 institutional investors sold positions of 10,502,682 shares during the same period.