RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] – find out why.

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] loss -4.02% on the last trading session, reaching $5.49 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2022 that White Gold Corp. Identifies Significant Copper, Gold & Other Multi-Element Soil Geochemical Anomalies on its Hayes and Pilot Properties, Yukon, Canada.

Kinross Gold Corporation represents 1.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.77 billion with the latest information. KGC stock price has been found in the range of $5.445 to $5.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.05M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 28987538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 170.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for KGC stock

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -2.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $3,278 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 72,799,194, which is approximately -10.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 59,308,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.61 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $220.69 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 79,186,118 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 60,476,270 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 457,437,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,100,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,106,602 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 6,133,247 shares during the same period.