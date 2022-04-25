PG&E Corporation [PCG] is -0.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] loss -1.94% or -0.24 points to close at $12.13 with a heavy trading volume of 26236899 shares. The company report on April 19, 2022 that PG&E Pays Property Tax and Franchise Fee Payments to Cities, Counties to Help Fund Local Schools, Public Health, Public Safety.

More than $464 million paid to 50 Counties and 246 Cities.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), which serves more than 16 million Californians, is paying property taxes and franchise fees of over $464 million this spring to the 50 counties, 246 local cities and one district where it owns and operates gas and electric infrastructure.

It opened the trading session at $12.40, the shares rose to $12.40 and dropped to $12.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCG points out that the company has recorded 4.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.62M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 26236899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PCG stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.10 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $17,970 million, or 60.70% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,748,213, which is approximately 0.283% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 161,081,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.62 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -2.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

214 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 115,635,306 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 144,543,752 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 1,221,252,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,481,432,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,915,922 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 24,568,301 shares during the same period.