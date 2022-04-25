Odeon slashes price target on Morgan Stanley [MS] – find out why.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -4.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $84.74 at the close of the session, down -4.69%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Code to Give Hackathon Equips Georgia Nonprofits Atlanta Mission and Tech Alpharetta with Innovative Technology Solutions.

Aspiring technologists created apps to improve access to services for the homeless and to support young women exploring careers in STEAM.

Georgia was at the center of Morgan Stanley’s most recent Code to Give Hackathon, a four-day virtual coding event which delivered innovative technical designs to two regional nonprofits – Atlanta Mission and Tech Alpharetta. 114 students and recent graduates from universities from across the country competed in the Firm’s first U.S. based Code to Give event, part of a series of challenges that tap the community of technology innovators to help charitable organizations tackle real-world challenges.

Morgan Stanley stock is now -13.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $88.21 and lowest of $84.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.73, which means current price is +4.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.05M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 11449023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $105 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MS stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 108 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 54.31.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.28, while it was recorded at 87.93 for the last single week of trading, and 97.66 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.97. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.42%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $126,839 million, or 65.20% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,520,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.06 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.99 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 862 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 50,148,748 shares. Additionally, 699 investors decreased positions by around 86,857,094 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 1,359,800,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,496,805,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,390,415 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 8,791,477 shares during the same period.