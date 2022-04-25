Morgan Stanley lifts BP p.l.c. [BP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] price plunged by -3.02 percent to reach at -$0.93. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Tritium and BP Enter Into Multi-Year Contract.

Tritium and BP Contract Signing Event; United Kingdom.

Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), has entered into a multi-year contract with bp (NYSE: BP) for the supply of chargers and related services to support bp’s global EV charging network. This forms a step change in the strategic nature of the relationship between both companies, with an initial order for the UK and Australian & New Zealand markets of just under 1,000 chargers.

A sum of 12326821 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.01M shares. BP p.l.c. shares reached a high of $30.78 and dropped to a low of $29.77 until finishing in the latest session at $29.88.

The one-year BP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.13. The average equity rating for BP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $36.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on BP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BP Stock Performance Analysis:

BP p.l.c. [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.18, while it was recorded at 30.95 for the last single week of trading, and 27.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BP p.l.c. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.99. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of $83,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -2.00%.

BP p.l.c. [BP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,395 million, or 9.50% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 25,543,564, which is approximately -2.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 14,156,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.01 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $411.95 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 9.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 46,447,350 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 41,306,858 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 226,667,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,421,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,668,506 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,376,771 shares during the same period.