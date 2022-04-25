Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Revenue clocked in at $128.30 million, down -55.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.1175 during the day while it closed the day at $0.11. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Provides Updates on Its Metaverse Vocational Education Courses.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), an omnichannel training company headquartered in China providing language and workplace training services, today provided updates on the Company’s metaverse vocational education courses (the “Courses”).

As previously announced, in December 2021, Meten Holding Group launched the trial of its metaverse vocational education courses, which cover various subjects, such as video post-production, game rendering, architectural visualization, interior design, UI/UX design, and Building Information Modeling (“BIM”) application. Amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2022 in China, the Company achieved a gross billing of RMB10 million (approximately US$1.57 million) from the Courses in the first quarter of 2022, and is anticipating growth potential in the near future, as the Courses have been launched in a limited number of cities, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Nanjing.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock has also loss -9.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, METX stock has declined by -35.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.89% and lost -55.03% year-on date.

The market cap for METX stock reached $38.76 million, with 341.14 million shares outstanding and 315.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.62M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 11560718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63.

METX stock trade performance evaluation

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.92. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -40.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.82 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1708, while it was recorded at 0.1155 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3440 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,212,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.86% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 383,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in METX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $30000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 8,072,371 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,104,266 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,000,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,176,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,599,316 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,973 shares during the same period.