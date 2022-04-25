Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] Revenue clocked in at $117.93 billion, down -45.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] price plunged by -2.11 percent to reach at -$3.96. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Metaverse Trillions: CEO’s of FB, U, MTTR, NEXCF, Driving Explosive Revenue Growth Potential as AI, E-Commerce, Entertainment, and Social Media Converge in Web 3.0.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Unity Software (NYSE: U), NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB).

The Metaverse and Web 3.0 is expected to be the next big investment theme and generational opportunity, with trillion dollar valuation potential, by leading investment experts. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

A sum of 36333662 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 38.27M shares. Meta Platforms Inc. shares reached a high of $192.72 and dropped to a low of $183.27 until finishing in the latest session at $184.11.

The one-year FB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.82. The average equity rating for FB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $316.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on FB stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FB shares from 360 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 8.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

FB Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.93 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.58, while it was recorded at 200.14 for the last single week of trading, and 306.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

FB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 9.53%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $330,229 million, or 79.40% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,965,468, which is approximately -0.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,101,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.11 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.46 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,797 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 72,982,272 shares. Additionally, 1,539 investors decreased positions by around 137,823,863 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 1,582,846,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,793,652,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 366 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,592,341 shares, while 239 institutional investors sold positions of 16,231,396 shares during the same period.