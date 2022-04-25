Market cap of Schlumberger Limited [SLB] reaches 60.31B – now what?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.70%. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results and Dividend Increase.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Revenue of $6.0 billion increased 14% year-on-year.

Over the last 12 months, SLB stock rose by 62.00%. The one-year Schlumberger Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.48.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.31 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.68M shares, SLB stock reached a trading volume of 20738387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $45, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on SLB stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 42 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 30.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.09, while it was recorded at 42.42 for the last single week of trading, and 33.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 40.70%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,002 million, or 78.40% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,850,812, which is approximately -0.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 111,487,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.64 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.81 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 543 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 83,116,461 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 63,650,041 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 933,706,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,472,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,885,079 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 7,109,897 shares during the same period.