Market cap of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] reaches 12.89M – now what?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX: MITQ] price surged by 38.26 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Moving iMage Technologies Announces Enhancement of its Accessibility Strategy to Enable Under-served Populations to Enjoy the Moviegoing Experience.

Acquisition of QSC LLC’s USL accessibility products enables MiT to assume sales, distribution, manufacturing and servicing.

Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) (NYSE American: MITQ), a leading digital cinema technology company, and QSC LLC, a leading provider of AV technologies, today announced an agreement where QSC will transfer IP, finished goods and parts inventory, sales, distribution and servicing of the USL line of accessibility products to MiT. MiT will also manufacture the USL products in its own facilities going forward. Terms were not disclosed.

A sum of 91067531 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.87 and dropped to a low of $1.37 until finishing in the latest session at $1.59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

MITQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.22. With this latest performance, MITQ shares gained by 27.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.33% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3383, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Moving iMage Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.68 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.38.

Return on Total Capital for MITQ is now -86.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -244.03. Additionally, MITQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 212.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] managed to generate an average of -$57,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of MITQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,553, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.56% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 35,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in MITQ stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $34000.0 in MITQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX:MITQ] by around 150,597 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 37,333 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITQ stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,128 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 37,333 shares during the same period.