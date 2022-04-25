Market cap of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] reaches 51.50M – now what?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRXT] closed the trading session at $1.80 on 04/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.78, while the highest price level was $2.18. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Clarus Therapeutics to Present New Data for JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) at the Androgen Society 4th Annual Meeting.

JATENZO is the first FDA-approved oral softgel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Clarus”) (Nasdaq:CRXT), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, today announced that new data for JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) will be presented in the form of two abstracts at the Androgen Society 4th Annual Meeting taking place at the JW Marriott Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida, April 21-23, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.93 percent and weekly performance of 45.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, CRXT reached to a volume of 14615974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRXT shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36.

CRXT stock trade performance evaluation

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.16. With this latest performance, CRXT shares gained by 45.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1591, while it was recorded at 1.7660 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5323 for the last 200 days.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.67 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.06.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 78.20% of CRXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRXT stocks are: BRACEBRIDGE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,002,495, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,929,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 million in CRXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.3 million in CRXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRXT] by around 2,176,025 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 133,815 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,993,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,303,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRXT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,148,048 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 103,393 shares during the same period.