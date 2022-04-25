Market Analysts see Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] loss -3.23% or -0.64 points to close at $19.15 with a heavy trading volume of 17723436 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Kinder Morgan Joins Cheniere-Led Project Focused on Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Project to enhance understanding of emissions associated with the operation of assets delivering to Cheniere LNG facilities.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced that it has joined a collaboration with Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG), several other midstream operators, methane detection technology providers and leading academic institutions on a project focused on quantifying, monitoring, reporting and verifying (QMRV) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, transmission, and storage systems. The work is intended to improve the overall understanding of GHG emissions and further the deployment of advanced monitoring technologies and protocols.

It opened the trading session at $19.66, the shares rose to $19.72 and dropped to $19.135, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded 9.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.96M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 17723436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.27, while it was recorded at 19.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.21 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -2.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $25,555 million, or 60.10% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,797,753, which is approximately 2.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 170,832,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.65 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 0.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 707 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 74,621,047 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 89,899,903 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 1,169,941,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,334,462,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,599,261 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 13,801,088 shares during the same period.