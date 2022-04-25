Market Analysts see Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] loss -4.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Hycroft Mining Announces New Board Appointments.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a precious metals development company that owns the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce that it has made changes to its board of directors, that are effective immediately.

Mr. Stephen Lang has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, assuming the role from Ms. Diane Garrett who has been Acting Chair and who will remain President & CEO of the Company and a member of the Board. Mr. Lang has been a member of the Hycroft Board of Directors since 2021 and has vast experience in mining operations and, combined with his business and Board leadership experience, is exceptionally qualified to lead the Board and team as we advance the exploration and development of the Hycroft project.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation represents 60.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $303.11 million with the latest information. HYMC stock price has been found in the range of $1.47 to $1.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.02M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 11169010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for HYMC stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.37. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2620, while it was recorded at 1.6340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3222 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $76 million, or 21.70% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately -0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,552,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.83 million in HYMC stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.1 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly -14.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 372,231 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,468,037 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 46,602,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,442,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,980 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 766,723 shares during the same period.