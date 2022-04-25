KeyCorp [KEY] is -10.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.185 during the day while it closed the day at $20.71. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Earth Day 2022 – KeyBank Outlines How It Will “Invest in Our Planet”.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– KeyBank.

KeyBank is committed to expanding its strong legacy of climate stewardship – taking bold actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, become carbon neutral in our operations, and support environmental equity. Key’s responsible business practices and investments are making a measurable impact on reducing our environmental footprint and building more sustainable communities.

KeyCorp stock has also gained 1.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has declined by -16.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.91% and lost -10.46% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $20.01 billion, with 923.05 million shares outstanding and 904.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.49M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 13424016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $25.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $220 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.17.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.32 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.26, while it was recorded at 21.15 for the last single week of trading, and 22.67 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.72. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -1.55%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,889 million, or 85.60% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,923,407, which is approximately -2.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,634,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.72 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 8.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 33,360,831 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 49,740,631 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 684,102,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 767,204,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,757,151 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,486,991 shares during the same period.