Hecla Mining Company [HL] Revenue clocked in at $807.50 million, up 16.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] traded at a low on 04/22/22, posting a -6.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.06. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Hecla Announces Q1 2022 Production.

Silver production increased and zinc production is steady.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) today announced its preliminary silver and gold production for the first quarter of 2022.1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11018433 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hecla Mining Company stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.94%.

The market cap for HL stock reached $3.69 billion, with 538.14 million shares outstanding and 530.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.49M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 11018433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.24. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,954 million, or 64.70% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,767,632, which is approximately 0.927% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 46,917,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.32 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $245.18 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 29,997,406 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 24,370,836 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 268,050,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,419,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,191,392 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,106,211 shares during the same period.