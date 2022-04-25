Halliburton Company [HAL] gain 64.80% so far this year. What now?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$1.26. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Halliburton Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Reported net income of $0.29 per diluted share.

A sum of 13334226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.02M shares. Halliburton Company shares reached a high of $39.5994 and dropped to a low of $37.545 until finishing in the latest session at $37.69.

The one-year HAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.18. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $43.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $32 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $38, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on HAL stock. On January 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 32 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.53. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.25, while it was recorded at 39.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 65.65%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,919 million, or 80.40% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,669,815, which is approximately 0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,462,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.29 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 55,442,304 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 39,513,540 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 619,262,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 714,218,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,508,352 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,658,002 shares during the same period.