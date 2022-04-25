Goldman slashes price target on Roblox Corporation [RBLX] – find out why.

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] traded at a low on 04/22/22, posting a -0.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.35. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Roblox to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of April 2022, after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18392927 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roblox Corporation stands at 9.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.32%.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $21.60 billion, with 582.36 million shares outstanding and 509.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.08M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 18392927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $63.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.91. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -32.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.39, while it was recorded at 37.71 for the last single week of trading, and 77.11 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $12,769 million, or 72.30% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 40,556,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $896.88 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 93.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

456 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 170,419,863 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 40,867,359 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 160,455,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,742,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,446,979 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,716,156 shares during the same period.