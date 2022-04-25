Goldman slashes price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] – find out why.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $90.6801 during the day while it closed the day at $86.49. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Alibaba Group Earth Day Roundup: Alibaba To Share Green Patents; Lazada Says No to Plastic! Ele.me Rolls Out Low-Carbon Points Program.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Alibaba Group.

Earth, you rock! In this special shout out to the planet we bring you the very latest steps taken by Alibaba Group to protect our home.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock has also loss -9.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BABA stock has declined by -29.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.25% and lost -27.19% year-on date.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $241.86 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.90M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 25089029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $176.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $150, while UBS kept a Buy rating on BABA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BABA shares from 150 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 6.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.44.

BABA stock trade performance evaluation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -26.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.73 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.81, while it was recorded at 90.02 for the last single week of trading, and 142.75 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 1.24%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,033 million, or 18.90% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 39,690,350, which is approximately -17.274% of the company’s market cap and around 26.22% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,384,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in BABA stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $1.35 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -9.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 51,588,270 shares. Additionally, 995 investors decreased positions by around 181,813,572 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 241,023,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,425,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,308,512 shares, while 310 institutional investors sold positions of 30,276,643 shares during the same period.