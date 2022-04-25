Ford Motor Company [F] is -27.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.63% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.26%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their first-quarter 2022 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27.

At 5:00 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.

Over the last 12 months, F stock rose by 23.81%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.21. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.50 billion, with 4.00 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.65M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 55938349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $20.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on F stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 21 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 7.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.61, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 16.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,850 million, or 54.50% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 298,630,831, which is approximately 0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 270,177,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.54 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 2.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,035 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 192,713,377 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 165,652,427 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 1,746,714,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,105,080,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 318 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,081,432 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 21,008,239 shares during the same period.