For AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], Analyst sees a drop to $13.75. What next?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.87 during the day while it closed the day at $11.59. The company report on April 11, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for April 2022.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2022. The dividend is payable on May 10, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

AGNC Investment Corp. stock has also loss -7.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGNC stock has declined by -21.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.18% and lost -22.94% year-on date.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $6.27 billion, with 525.40 million shares outstanding and 520.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 13587522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $14.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AGNC stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 17 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.74 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 15.10 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,896 million, or 49.40% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,416,547, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,347,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.63 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $185.71 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 16,150,113 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 25,832,338 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 207,875,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,857,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,147,536 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,653,657 shares during the same period.