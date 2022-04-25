Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain 4.38% so far this year. What now?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] loss -5.30% or -0.08 points to close at $1.43 with a heavy trading volume of 14726907 shares. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Denison Announces Discovery of High-Grade Uranium Mineralization At 24.68% Owned Waterfound JV.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) is pleased to report the discovery of multiple new high-grade intercepts of unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization in the final three drill holes completed during the winter 2022 exploration program on the Waterfound River property (“Waterfound”). The results were highlighted by drill hole WF-68, which returned a broad zone of uranium mineralization, including a peak interval of 5.91% eU3O8 over 3.9 metres (0.05% eU3O8 cut-off) with a sub-interval grading 25.30% eU3O8 over 0.7 m, located approximately 800 metres west, along the La Rocque Conductive Corridor, of the previously discovered high-grade mineralization (including 4.49% U3O8 over 10.53 metres) at the Alligator Zone. PDF Version.

Denison has an effective 24.68% ownership interest in the Waterfound River Joint Venture (“Waterfound JV”) to which each of Orano Canada Inc. (“Orano Canada”), Denison, and JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited (“JCU”) are participants. Orano Canada has a 62.42% interest in the Waterfound JV and is the project operator.

It opened the trading session at $1.50, the shares rose to $1.52 and dropped to $1.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded -23.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.18M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 14726907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.82. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5478, while it was recorded at 1.5820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4460 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.