Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Is Currently -2.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.13%. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

First-quarter revenue of $6.0 billion.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock rose by 61.01%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.56. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.03 billion, with 501.00 million shares outstanding and 454.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.78M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 53382907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $33.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 19.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.83, while it was recorded at 30.26 for the last single week of trading, and 23.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,663 million, or 57.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,230,723, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,770,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $701.36 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -33.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 38,840,920 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 43,577,229 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 216,831,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,249,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,010,578 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 10,779,308 shares during the same period.