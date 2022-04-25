Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain 37.15% so far this year. What now?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] slipped around -3.63 points on Friday, while shares priced at $160.95 at the close of the session, down -2.21%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Chevron Executive Rhonda Morris Joins UNCF Board of Directors.

Company reinforces commitment to make a difference for students of color.

Chevron Corporation stock is now 37.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVX Stock saw the intraday high of $165.47 and lowest of $160.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 174.76, which means current price is +37.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.05M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 12146957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $173.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $169, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CVX stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CVX shares from 140 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.06, while it was recorded at 168.76 for the last single week of trading, and 122.69 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 8.45%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $209,037 million, or 67.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,400,131, which is approximately 1.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 138,896,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.36 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.29 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,607 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 60,457,131 shares. Additionally, 1,092 investors decreased positions by around 41,224,098 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 1,197,090,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,298,771,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 364 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,621,494 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,267,243 shares during the same period.