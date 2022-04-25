Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] Revenue clocked in at $36.86 billion, up 40.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] loss -0.92% or -0.16 points to close at $17.26 with a heavy trading volume of 14028104 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Cenovus donates US$3 million to Nature Conservancy of Canada to further natural habitat conservation work.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a US$3 million (~CAD$3.7 million) donation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) as part of the company’s updated social investment strategy. The donation to NCC, Canada’s leading private land conservation organization, demonstrates Cenovus’s commitment to protecting the planet for future generations.

Cenovus’s donation has been structured to trigger charitable donation matching programs in Canada and the U.S., including a grant under the U.S. North American Wetlands Conservation Act, increasing the amount available for NCC to US$12 million. This funding will help conserve natural areas across Western Canada, such as grasslands, wetlands, lakes and forests that are critical to a variety of plants and animals, including many at-risk species and migratory birds.

It opened the trading session at $17.25, the shares rose to $17.505 and dropped to $17.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVE points out that the company has recorded 48.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -139.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.20M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 14028104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $16.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CVE stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.24, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 12.33 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $16,531 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 188,068,828, which is approximately -5.73% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 101,612,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CONOCOPHILLIPS, currently with $1.57 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -35.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 138,011,193 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 168,638,514 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 651,115,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 957,765,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,741,582 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 34,456,632 shares during the same period.