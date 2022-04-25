Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Is Currently -3.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -3.43% or -0.67 points to close at $18.84 with a heavy trading volume of 25577783 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Show Mom the World this Mother’s Day with a Holland America Line Gift Card and 10% Bonus Offer.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Digital gift cards make shopping easy and can be personalized with a Mother’s Day theme.

For the mom or mom-figure who is looking to be inspired by new cultures and landscapes, show them the world this Mother’s Day with a Holland America Line gift card that can be used toward a cruise or cruise amenities. To add extra value to the gift, a promotion that runs through May 8, 2022, gives a 10% bonus to those that purchase a gift card in $250 increments.

It opened the trading session at $19.47, the shares rose to $19.68 and dropped to $18.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCL points out that the company has recorded -15.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.71M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 25577783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 34 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.45, while it was recorded at 19.38 for the last single week of trading, and 21.38 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $9,871 million, or 53.60% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,991,579, which is approximately 0.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $957.65 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $935.68 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 43,007,853 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 33,107,850 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 447,830,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,946,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,644,623 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,491,142 shares during the same period.