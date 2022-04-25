Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain 24.89% so far this year. What now?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] traded at a low on 04/22/22, posting a -2.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.73. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Q1 Production Sets Barrick On Track to Achieve 2022 Targets.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX)(‘Barrick’ or the ‘Company’) today reported preliminary Q1 sales of 1.0 million ounces of gold and 113 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q1 production of 1.0 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper. As previously guided, Barrick’s gold production in 2022 is expected to be the lowest in the first quarter increasing through the year, while copper production is expected to be higher in the second half of the year. We remain on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22017915 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barrick Gold Corporation stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for GOLD stock reached $44.95 billion, with 1.78 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.06M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 22017915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $28.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 34.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has GOLD stock performed recently?

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.90, while it was recorded at 24.72 for the last single week of trading, and 20.52 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

Insider trade positions for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

There are presently around $22,820 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 88,939,006, which is approximately 6.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,150,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.31 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 2.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 75,502,239 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 63,605,442 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 822,529,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,637,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,837,853 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,495,059 shares during the same period.