Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Is Currently -3.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] traded at a low on 04/22/22, posting a -3.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.56. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Bank of America Will Transition to Recycled Plastic for All Plastic Credit and Debit Cards Beginning in 2023.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

First U.S. Based Bank to Make the Change for All Plastic Credit and Debit Card Products; Will Help to Reduce More Than 235 Tons of Single-Use Plastics.

Bank of America today announced that it will transition all plastic credit and debit card products to be made from at least 80% recycled plastic starting in 2023. The company is the first U.S. based bank to make this commitment across its entire debit and credit card portfolio, in keeping with its focus to reduce single-use plastic in its supply chain. This will help reduce the environmental impact of plastics in cards issued by Bank of America and support the company’s efforts to drive sustainable, low-carbon solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 50278597 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank of America Corporation stands at 3.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $319.85 billion, with 8.22 billion shares outstanding and 8.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.64M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 50278597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 104.34.

How has BAC stock performed recently?

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.54 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.26, while it was recorded at 38.91 for the last single week of trading, and 43.40 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Earnings analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 15.40%.

Insider trade positions for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $214,895 million, or 72.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 586,192,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.02 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.52 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,414 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 140,015,223 shares. Additionally, 1,094 investors decreased positions by around 267,642,266 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 5,313,722,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,721,379,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 296 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,273,407 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 36,696,950 shares during the same period.