Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Revenue clocked in at $2.97 billion, down -16.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.69%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10164945/f20d8f5d22.

Over the last 12 months, NLY stock dropped by -26.74%. The one-year Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.17. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.80 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.84M shares, NLY stock reached a trading volume of 26957328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NLY stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NLY shares from 9 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.48 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 6.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.99%.

There are presently around $3,993 million, or 43.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,618,913, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 103,350,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $673.84 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $196.97 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 62,273,730 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 70,764,291 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 479,424,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,462,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,635,931 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 14,977,367 shares during the same period.