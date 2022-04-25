Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain 13.07% so far this year. What now?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $67.37 on 04/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $66.72, while the highest price level was $72.30. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Alcoa Foundation, IUCN Partner to Support Critical Research on Ecosystem Restoration.

Alcoa Foundation today announced a partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to investigate how ecosystem restoration projects can successfully contribute to biodiversity and community benefits under different environmental and social contexts.

Funded by a $1.5 million Alcoa Foundation grant, the three-year project will examine the biodiversity and community benefits of existing restoration projects in Iceland and Brazil, which are diverse in landscape and legal frameworks. Led by IUCN, the work will engage research institutions in both countries to explore existing restoration approaches and impacts. Other subject matter experts from IUCN’s academic network will provide advisory support.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.07 percent and weekly performance of -23.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, AA reached to a volume of 10961938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $92.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $68 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $100, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AA stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 356.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.24. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -28.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.24 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.59, while it was recorded at 80.51 for the last single week of trading, and 57.51 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,173 million, or 84.20% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,119,209, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,693,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $430.06 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 43.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

288 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 39,688,755 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 30,514,633 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 80,801,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,005,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,299,949 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 11,584,947 shares during the same period.