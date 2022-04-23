why Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.60

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] gained 0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $28.39 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

Americold Realty Trust represents 267.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.70 billion with the latest information. COLD stock price has been found in the range of $27.98 to $28.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 3416679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $31.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for COLD stock

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.58, while it was recorded at 28.22 for the last single week of trading, and 31.55 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around $7,966 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,433,584, which is approximately 3.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 35,913,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in COLD stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC., currently with $571.25 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly 5.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 41,008,655 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 30,268,968 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 211,595,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,873,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,702,017 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,868,789 shares during the same period.