Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] Is Currently 23.08 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] jumped around 0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, up 23.08%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Conference Call to Provide a Corporate Update.

-CLEAR Study enrollment ongoing top-line data expected 2H 2022- -Diagnostic partnering discussions ongoing- .

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that it will host investor conference call on April 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 815-0146 for domestic callers and (631) 625-3219 for international callers. Please provide the operator with the passcode 1166664 to join the conference call. An archive of the conference call will be available on Revelation’s website for 30 days following the call.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. stock is now -87.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REVB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.49 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.29, which means current price is +82.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, REVB reached a trading volume of 8095561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revelation Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has REVB stock performed recently?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.61. With this latest performance, REVB shares dropped by -21.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4789, while it was recorded at 0.9642 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3033 for the last 200 days.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for REVB is now -0.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.40.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]

There are presently around $3 million, or 38.70% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 841,120, which is approximately -4.181% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 488,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in REVB stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.46 million in REVB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 295,217 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,041,474 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 200,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,135,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 272,983 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,438,004 shares during the same period.