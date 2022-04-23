Market cap of Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] reaches 53.17M – now what?

Capstone Green Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CGRN] price surged by 2.69 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Capstone Green Energy Lands an Energy as a Service Contract With One of the Largest North American Energy Infrastructure Companies.

Eco-friendly, Energy Efficient System Will Provide Reliable, Remote Power.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions, announced today that it continues to expand its Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) business with a rental contract for a 600 kilowatt (kW) microturbine-based system with one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America.

A sum of 3099163 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 66.21K shares. Capstone Green Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $4.11 and dropped to a low of $3.31 until finishing in the latest session at $3.43.

The one-year CGRN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.91. The average equity rating for CGRN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGRN shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capstone Green Energy Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

CGRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, CGRN shares dropped by -15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capstone Green Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.14. Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.19.

Return on Total Capital for CGRN is now -23.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 441.80. Additionally, CGRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 437.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] managed to generate an average of -$149,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CGRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capstone Green Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 15.20% of CGRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 567,726, which is approximately 4.317% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 493,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 million in CGRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 million in CGRN stock with ownership of nearly 1.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capstone Green Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Capstone Green Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CGRN] by around 199,279 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 427,114 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,681,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,308,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGRN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,179 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 131,653 shares during the same period.