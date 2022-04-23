Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] moved up 1.42: Why It’s Important

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.13%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Leslie’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

Over the last 12 months, LESL stock dropped by -22.76%. The one-year Leslie’s Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.93. The average equity rating for LESL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.87 billion, with 188.51 million shares outstanding and 175.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, LESL stock reached a trading volume of 3095130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $29.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $38 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LESL Stock Performance Analysis:

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.48, while it was recorded at 20.61 for the last single week of trading, and 21.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leslie’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

LESL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 32.80%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,904 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 18,120,403, which is approximately -42.92% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,335,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.57 million in LESL stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $224.33 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 42.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 35,835,351 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 33,823,214 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 121,317,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,975,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,380,470 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,264,429 shares during the same period.