Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, down -46.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] closed the trading session at $3.34 on 04/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.34, while the highest price level was $3.71. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Hyliion Holdings Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for May 10, 2022.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced it will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, to discuss its financial results, the Company’s business, and outlook. Hyliion plans to report its first-quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.13 percent and weekly performance of -13.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, HYLN reached to a volume of 2698591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $7, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on HYLN stock. On October 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HYLN shares from 14 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2968.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

HYLN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.70. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.01 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.66 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.40 and a Current Ratio set at 25.40.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163 million, or 31.10% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,926,818, which is approximately 1.684% of the company’s market cap and around 24.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,842,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.39 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $11.43 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 19.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 9,549,677 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,737,669 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 32,600,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,887,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,811,641 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 845,500 shares during the same period.