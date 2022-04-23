For XP Inc. [XP], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] price plunged by -5.33 percent to reach at -$1.5. The company report on April 13, 2022 that XP Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The report is available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, and on XP Inc.’s Investor Relations website, at https://investors.xpinc.com.

A sum of 2912913 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.92M shares. XP Inc. shares reached a high of $28.65 and dropped to a low of $26.54 until finishing in the latest session at $26.65.

The one-year XP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.29. The average equity rating for XP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $44.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $43, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

XP Stock Performance Analysis:

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -19.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.22, while it was recorded at 27.73 for the last single week of trading, and 35.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.78 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

XP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 4.78%.

XP Inc. [XP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,127 million, or 62.80% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 48,867,650, which is approximately 5.768% of the company’s market cap and around 68.06% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,694,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.96 million in XP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $453.56 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -4.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 80,412,870 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 31,764,991 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 140,991,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,169,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,053,509 shares, while 185 institutional investors sold positions of 11,585,385 shares during the same period.