Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $364

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] loss -1.13% or -3.31 points to close at $289.61 with a heavy trading volume of 2623678 shares. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Tackling Health Disparities and Inequities for Women with Heart Failure: New Program Encourages Black and Latina Women to Demand More From Their Care.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly launch Hear Your Heart™, an empowering health initiative to provide resources and education for women with heart failure, especially Black and Latina women, to help optimize their care.

As of 2019, heart disease, which includes heart failure, was the number one cause of death in the U.S. Heart failure impacts more than six million people nationwide, approximately half of which are women.

It opened the trading session at $292.92, the shares rose to $293.453 and dropped to $286.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LLY points out that the company has recorded 18.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 2623678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $291, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on LLY stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 250 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 6.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 96.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.51, while it was recorded at 296.04 for the last single week of trading, and 256.21 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.18. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 10.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $231,107 million, or 84.10% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 106,154,186, which is approximately -1.219% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,261,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.29 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.64 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 6.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,169 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 25,771,914 shares. Additionally, 800 investors decreased positions by around 28,327,596 shares, while 405 investors held positions by with 734,876,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,975,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 300 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,890,351 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,127 shares during the same period.