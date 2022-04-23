Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $121.82 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] plunged by -$9.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $137.44 during the day while it closed the day at $121.82. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Datadog Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 1-866-652-5200 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6060 (international). The conference passcode is “Datadog.” A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (investors.datadoghq.com), and a replay will be archived on the website.

Datadog Inc. stock has also loss -14.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDOG stock has declined by -6.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.31% and lost -31.60% year-on date.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $40.16 billion, with 311.85 million shares outstanding and 240.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 3132358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $205.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 9.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 145.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.73. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.71, while it was recorded at 131.57 for the last single week of trading, and 147.62 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 54.80%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,975 million, or 79.50% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,169,517, which is approximately 7.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,708,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.03 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

418 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 31,604,438 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 24,806,200 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 148,532,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,943,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,782,751 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,391,605 shares during the same period.