Cyngn Inc. [CYN] fell -52.89% so far this year. What now?

Cyngn Inc. [NASDAQ: CYN] traded at a high on 04/21/22, posting a 96.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.12. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Cyngn Launches DriveMod Kit, a Fully-Equipped Autonomous Vehicle Hardware Integration Module.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced the official launch of DriveMod Kit, a turnkey autonomous vehicle (“AV”) solution for which Cyngn filed a patent in February 2022. DriveMod Kit’s inaugural manufacturing run started coming off the assembly line in the first half of April 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005339/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 218554334 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cyngn Inc. stands at 18.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.10%.

The market cap for CYN stock reached $59.36 million, with 26.65 million shares outstanding and 25.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 230.34K shares, CYN reached a trading volume of 218554334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyngn Inc. [CYN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyngn Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has CYN stock performed recently?

Cyngn Inc. [CYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.15. With this latest performance, CYN shares gained by 42.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.35% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.04 for Cyngn Inc. [CYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4800, while it was recorded at 1.3200 for the last single week of trading.

Cyngn Inc. [CYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cyngn Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 55.30 and a Current Ratio set at 55.30.

Insider trade positions for Cyngn Inc. [CYN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 66.30% of CYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,234,828, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,463,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 million in CYN stocks shares; and QUALCOMM INC/DE, currently with $0.34 million in CYN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Cyngn Inc. [NASDAQ:CYN] by around 8,703,581 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,703,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,703,581 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.