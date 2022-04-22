Zymergen Inc. [ZY] is -72.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zymergen Inc. [NASDAQ: ZY] loss -9.95% or -0.2 points to close at $1.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2831352 shares. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Zymergen to Report Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022.

Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) today announced it will report preliminary financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The company’s management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its results.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.zymergen.com/.

It opened the trading session at $2.02, the shares rose to $2.02 and dropped to $1.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZY points out that the company has recorded -83.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 901.91K shares, ZY reached to a volume of 2831352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zymergen Inc. [ZY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZY shares is $3.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Zymergen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Zymergen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymergen Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

Trading performance analysis for ZY stock

Zymergen Inc. [ZY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.40. With this latest performance, ZY shares dropped by -45.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.55% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.60 for Zymergen Inc. [ZY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 1.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Zymergen Inc. [ZY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zymergen Inc. [ZY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1943.13 and a Gross Margin at -440.02. Zymergen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2160.81.

Zymergen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zymergen Inc. [ZY]

There are presently around $132 million, or 68.60% of ZY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZY stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 26,614,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,134,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.31 million in ZY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.82 million in ZY stock with ownership of nearly 123.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zymergen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Zymergen Inc. [NASDAQ:ZY] by around 16,139,122 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,193,990 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 46,169,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,502,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,688,904 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,288,356 shares during the same period.