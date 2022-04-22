why Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.79

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.92 during the day while it closed the day at $25.99. The company report on March 1, 2022 that URBN Reports Q4 Results.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $41 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.41 for the three months ended January 31, 2022. For the year ended January 31, 2022, net income was $311 million and earnings per diluted share were a record $3.13.

Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as a meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance. In addition, adjusted results for the three months ended January 31, 2020, exclude store and goodwill impairment charges and income tax expense related to valuation allowances attributable to net losses of certain foreign operations. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release for fiscal 2020 adjustments. There were no adjusted financial measures for fiscal 2022.

Urban Outfitters Inc. stock has also loss -0.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URBN stock has declined by -1.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.62% and lost -11.48% year-on date.

The market cap for URBN stock reached $2.49 billion, with 97.46 million shares outstanding and 58.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, URBN reached a trading volume of 2494140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $34.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $45, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on URBN stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for URBN shares from 44 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

URBN stock trade performance evaluation

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.22, while it was recorded at 26.27 for the last single week of trading, and 31.05 for the last 200 days.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.98 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.47.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,847 million, or 74.60% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,143,391, which is approximately 9.62% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,052,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.18 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $179.52 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 8,003,018 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 10,037,549 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 51,867,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,907,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,393,118 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,443,323 shares during the same period.