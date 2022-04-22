why Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.50

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] traded at a low on 04/21/22, posting a -4.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.34. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Qualtrics Announces Outstanding First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q1 2022 total revenue of $335.6M, up 41% year over year.

Q1 2022 subscription revenue of $280.8M, up 50% year over year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2549133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qualtrics International Inc. stands at 5.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.31%.

The market cap for XM stock reached $14.14 billion, with 556.13 million shares outstanding and 155.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 2549133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has XM stock performed recently?

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.94. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.44 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.50, while it was recorded at 25.98 for the last single week of trading, and 36.08 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.82 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $3,086 million, or 80.70% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 23,738,497, which is approximately 4.409% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,175,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.13 million in XM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $193.29 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 135.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 48,994,233 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,675,312 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 63,957,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,627,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,744,461 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,007,641 shares during the same period.