why ONEOK Inc. [OKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.44

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] closed the trading session at $71.47 on 04/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.34, while the highest price level was $75.07. The company report on April 21, 2022 that ONEOK Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today declared a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $3.74 per share.

The dividend is payable May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 2, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.63 percent and weekly performance of 0.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, OKE reached to a volume of 3748557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $69.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $66, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 175.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

OKE stock trade performance evaluation

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.55, while it was recorded at 72.21 for the last single week of trading, and 60.75 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +17.48. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ONEOK Inc. [OKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 9.86%.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,540 million, or 67.10% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,731,447, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,529,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.31 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 0.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 14,020,639 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 10,498,390 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 268,064,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,583,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,453 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,861,868 shares during the same period.