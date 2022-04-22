why Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.17

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $43.00 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Ionis to hold first quarter 2022 financial results webcast.

Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, May 4 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, May 4th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter financial results and report on pipeline and business progress.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 141.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.04 billion with the latest information. IONS stock price has been found in the range of $42.54 to $44.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, IONS reached a trading volume of 2574033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $47.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on IONS stock. On February 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IONS shares from 40 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for IONS in the course of the last twelve months was 321.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.60.

Trading performance analysis for IONS stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, IONS shares gained by 18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.93 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.57, while it was recorded at 41.79 for the last single week of trading, and 34.30 for the last 200 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.72 and a Gross Margin at +96.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]

There are presently around $5,224 million, or 88.90% of IONS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,181,502, which is approximately 0.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,490,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $537.08 million in IONS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $516.3 million in IONS stock with ownership of nearly 1.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS] by around 11,219,035 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 8,593,016 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 101,683,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,496,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,820,497 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 658,950 shares during the same period.