why American Express Company [AXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $201.87

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] price plunged by -1.44 percent to reach at -$2.72. The company report on April 11, 2022 that American Express Ranked 8th on Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work’s® List of 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022.

This marks the company’s third consecutive year in the top 10 and 22nd year on the list.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has ranked 8th on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in the U.S for 2022, by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine, marking the company’s third consecutive year among the top 10 and 22nd year on the list. This placement is a reflection of American Express’ focus on providing a great colleague experience every day.

A sum of 3756974 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.29M shares. American Express Company shares reached a high of $192.42 and dropped to a low of $184.58 until finishing in the latest session at $185.74.

The one-year AXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.99. The average equity rating for AXP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $201.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $190 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $204, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AXP stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 200 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.97.

AXP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.75, while it was recorded at 185.40 for the last single week of trading, and 173.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Express Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

AXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 23.07%.

American Express Company [AXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $122,619 million, or 87.20% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,602,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.78 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.65 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 944 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 19,981,211 shares. Additionally, 796 investors decreased positions by around 32,605,820 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 598,049,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,636,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,281,924 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,077,559 shares during the same period.