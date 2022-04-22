Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Pentair plc [PNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.81%. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Pentair Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

First quarter sales of $1.0 billion.

First quarter GAAP EPS of $0.71 and adjusted EPS of $0.85.

Over the last 12 months, PNR stock dropped by -16.84%. The one-year Pentair plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.22. The average equity rating for PNR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.92 billion, with 165.20 million shares outstanding and 164.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, PNR stock reached a trading volume of 3199202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pentair plc [PNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $71.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Pentair plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Pentair plc [PNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, PNR shares dropped by -6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.84, while it was recorded at 53.10 for the last single week of trading, and 68.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pentair plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pentair plc [PNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.44 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. Pentair plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.42.

Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 8.80%.

Pentair plc [PNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,183 million, or 93.30% of PNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,751,649, which is approximately 0.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,017,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $815.78 million in PNR stocks shares; and PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $579.63 million in PNR stock with ownership of nearly -6.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

289 institutional holders increased their position in Pentair plc [NYSE:PNR] by around 10,765,977 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 9,683,912 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 130,193,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,643,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,086,398 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,148,380 shares during the same period.