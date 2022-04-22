Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] closed the trading session at $13.92 on 04/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.68, while the highest price level was $15.88. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Olaplex Partners with Social Impact Commerce Platform ShoppingGives To Enable Philanthropic Giving.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

At launch, Olaplex is leveraging ShoppingGives’ technology to power Women’s History Month giving initiatives.

ShoppingGives, the eCommerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits, today announced at Shoptalk its partnership with OLAPLEX (TICKER: OLPX), one of the largest independent hair care brands in the world with over 100 worldwide patents. OLAPLEX has launched ShoppingGives’ donation integrations in its online store beginning with a focus on nonprofits empowering women in honor of Women’s History Month. By partnering with ShoppingGives, OLAPLEX is able to directly engage its customers in this philanthropic campaign and future ones, with the flexibility to feature any of 1.8 million nonprofits as recipients of a portion of its sales proceeds.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.21 percent and weekly performance of -9.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, OLPX reached to a volume of 2765783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $29.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on OLPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

OLPX stock trade performance evaluation

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.79. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.47% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.33, while it was recorded at 15.09 for the last single week of trading.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.64 and a Gross Margin at +72.37. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.22.

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to 32.40%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,201 million, or 99.60% of OLPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 499,468,771, which is approximately -2.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,343,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.49 million in OLPX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $147.96 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly 36.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 42,697,403 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 31,545,998 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 517,476,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 591,720,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,392,067 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 8,298,819 shares during the same period.