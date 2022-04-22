Wall Street Analyst Upgrade E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. What else is Wall St. saying

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] jumped around 0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.94 at the close of the session, up 3.25%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Leschaco Selects E2open’s Transportation Management System as its Strategic Global Logistics Platform.

Partnership supports digital transformation for the global freight forwarder’s operations on five continents.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announces that Leschaco (Lexzau, Scharbau GmbH and Co. KG), a global logistics service provider, has selected E2open as its next-generation TMS partner. E2open’s web-based Transportation Management intelligent application will serve as Leschaco’s operational backbone and is being deployed at all 73 of Leschaco’s locations in 23 countries worldwide.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is now -29.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETWO Stock saw the intraday high of $8.59 and lowest of $7.875 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.58, which means current price is +4.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 2903519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -15.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.76, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $2,343 million, or 98.50% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 38,688,552, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 31,383,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.34 million in ETWO stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $224.92 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 36,905,154 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 33,726,130 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 234,043,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,675,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,307,105 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,801,168 shares during the same period.