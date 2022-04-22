Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] loss -7.32% or -0.79 points to close at $10.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2882205 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2022 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 1Q22 results for production and volume sold.

It opened the trading session at $10.47, the shares rose to $10.50 and dropped to $9.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BVN points out that the company has recorded 17.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, BVN reached to a volume of 2882205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for BVN stock

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, BVN shares dropped by -1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 10.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.28 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

There are presently around $1,416 million, or 64.70% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,802,023, which is approximately -7.769% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,949,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.05 million in BVN stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $164.38 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly 51.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 15,027,554 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 16,561,096 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 99,679,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,268,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,770,968 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 859,371 shares during the same period.