Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] Is Currently -9.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] price plunged by -9.87 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 30, 2022 that New Orleans Pelicans Rising Star Jose Alvarado Signs with Waitr.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced a new partnership with New Orleans Pelicans pro basketball player Jose Alvarado. Under his agreement with Waitr, Alvarado will promote the popular food delivery app through special appearances, autograph signings and social media, including Alvarado’s very popular Instagram account @realrytejose. To kick off the partnership, anyone ordering from Waitr in the next week can use the code “Alvarado15” and will receive $15 off any order more than $40.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005238/en/.

A sum of 3416993 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.03M shares. Waitr Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.31 and dropped to a low of $0.267 until finishing in the latest session at $0.27.

The one-year WTRH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.5. The average equity rating for WTRH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

WTRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.88. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -34.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.72 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4125, while it was recorded at 0.2962 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9479 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waitr Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.08 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13.

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

WTRH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 21.20% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,322,150, which is approximately -6.587% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,138,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 million in WTRH stocks shares; and JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., currently with $1.18 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 2,564,636 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,111,125 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 22,196,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,872,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,109,738 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,486,345 shares during the same period.