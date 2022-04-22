Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Revenue clocked in at $2.04 billion, up 67.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] loss -7.32% on the last trading session, reaching $21.13 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces the Pricing of Its Unsecured Notes Offering.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET), (NYSE: VET) today announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of up to US$400 million of 8 year senior unsecured notes (the “New Notes”). The New Notes will be issued in the aggregate principal amount of US$400 million, and will have a maturity date of May 1, 2030 and a fixed coupon of 6.875% per annum, to be paid semi-annually. The notes were priced at 99.241% of par. The offering of the New Notes (the “Offering”) is expected to close on or about April 26, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the New Notes to reduce the amount outstanding on our credit facility. Contingent upon the completion of the Offering, it is our intention to reduce the size of our credit facility from $2.1 billion to $1.6 billion. The completion of the Offering is not subject to the reduction of the size of the credit facility.

The New Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The New Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the New Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. Pursuant to the terms of the Offering, the New Notes will be offered and sold only on a prospectus-exempt basis to institutional “accredited investors” in certain provinces in Canada and, in the United States, will be offered and sold only to “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Vermilion Energy Inc. represents 162.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.29 billion with the latest information. VET stock price has been found in the range of $20.845 to $23.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 3168361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $12.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for VET stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, VET shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 223.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.27, while it was recorded at 22.24 for the last single week of trading, and 12.67 for the last 200 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.94.

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

There are presently around $947 million, or 25.00% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,904,775, which is approximately 2.761% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,362,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.87 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $52.13 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly -5.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 12,683,163 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 6,637,973 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,220,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,542,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,270,080 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,858 shares during the same period.